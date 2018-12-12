Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating a possible stabbing.
Police are investigating a possible stabbing. FILE
Breaking

Suspect in custody after alleged Blackbutt stabbing

Christian Berechree
Claudia Williams
Jessica Mcgrath
by , and
11th Dec 2018 3:44 PM | Updated: 5:12 PM

UPDATE, 5.15pm: A RACQ Lifeflight helicopter is transporting a patient in a serious condition to hospital, after an alleged stabbing in Blackbutt. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the helicopter was transporting the patient to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital. 

UPDATE, 4.45pm: A PERSON has been taken into police custody following an alleged stabbing in Blackbutt this afternoon. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the person was currently assisting police in relation to the incident. 

Meanwhile, a RACQ Lifeflight helicopter is on its way to transport a patient in a serious condition to hospital. 

UPDATE, 4.20pm: A PATIENT is awaiting helicopter transfer to a hospital following a possible stabbing in Blackbutt. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the patient was in a serious condition, following an earlier wounding. 

The patient is being transported by paramedics to a nearby landing zone. 

A RACQ LifeFlight Rescue spokeswoman said their helicopter left the Sunshine Coast, with its primary mission in the South Burnett region.   

EARLIER, 3.40pm: POLICE are on scene at a Hart St address in Blackbutt, investigating a possible stabbing.

It's believed someone has been taken into custody.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police responded to a call at 3.20pm today, involving a person who had possibly been stabbed.

The spokesman said another person may have been involved and then left the scene, but investigations were continuing.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a man is currently in a serious condition after sustaining injuries to the chest, leg and abdomen. 

He is being assisted by paramedics on scene and a rescue helicopter has been tasked to the area. 

More information to come.

More Stories

queensland police south burnett crime stabbing
South Burnett

Top Stories

    $25M DEVELOPMENT: Airport hotel ready for take off

    premium_icon $25M DEVELOPMENT: Airport hotel ready for take off

    News A SEVEN-storey airport hotel is ready for take off, with a town planner formally lodging an application for the proposed development yesterday.

    • 12th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    • 1 Ang_B
    PHOTOS: Man accused of using stove top to cook meth

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Man accused of using stove top to cook meth

    News Detectives tackle drug crime

    • 12th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Community will have its say on council

    premium_icon Community will have its say on council

    Council News Independent survey to be conducted

    • 12th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Local grower stars in ad as fracking fears air on TV

    premium_icon Local grower stars in ad as fracking fears air on TV

    Politics Fight to stop fracking in the Wide Bay Burnett ramps up once more

    • 12th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners