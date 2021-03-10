Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg Patrol Group Acting Inspector Michael Bishop.
Bundaberg Patrol Group Acting Inspector Michael Bishop.
News

Police investigating man’s death after Bundy crash

Mikayla Haupt
10th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The circumstances of a 55-year-old man’s death are under investigation after a two-vehicle crash and possible medical incident on Tuesday night.

Bundaberg Patrol Group Acting Inspector Michael Bishop said at about 9.50pm on Tuesday emergency services were called to a crash on the Bundaberg Ring Road, near the intersection of Elliott Heads Rd.

Act Insp Bishop said the circumstances around the incident were still under investigation, however initial inquiries appear to indicate one vehicle has run into the back of the other vehicle.

“Shortly thereafter the driver of the first vehicle, that has collided with the rear of the secondary vehicle, has upon exiting his vehicle, shortly thereafter has died from a possible medical episode,” he said.

Further inquiries into the deceased man’s medical state and other possible causal factors will form part of the police investigation.

Act Insp Bishop said the man managed to exit the vehicle before complaining of shortness of breath and collapsing.

He said one of the witnesses to the crash was a local doctor, who provided immediate assistance with CPR but unfortunately the man wasn’t able to be revived at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was a man in his 20s.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

MORE STORIES 

bundaberg police crash qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JAILED: Police find bumbag of meth hooked to bra during raid

        Premium Content JAILED: Police find bumbag of meth hooked to bra during raid

        Crime JUDGE: “You’ve been given every opportunity to stay out of prison in the past.”

        Women behaving badly: 10 times Bundy women fronted court

        Premium Content Women behaving badly: 10 times Bundy women fronted court

        Crime This is a list of women who have fronted court on everything from luring men on...

        REVEALED: Design plans for new coffee shop and 24 hr servo

        Premium Content REVEALED: Design plans for new coffee shop and 24 hr servo

        News See the plans: Jobs, cheap fuel, coffee shop on the cards if the application...

        FIGHT FOR FREEDOM: Bundy locals vigil for Tamil family

        Premium Content FIGHT FOR FREEDOM: Bundy locals vigil for Tamil family

        News Alongside members of the Bundaberg community Karina Anderson participated in the...