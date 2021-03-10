Police investigating man’s death after Bundy crash

The circumstances of a 55-year-old man’s death are under investigation after a two-vehicle crash and possible medical incident on Tuesday night.

Bundaberg Patrol Group Acting Inspector Michael Bishop said at about 9.50pm on Tuesday emergency services were called to a crash on the Bundaberg Ring Road, near the intersection of Elliott Heads Rd.

Act Insp Bishop said the circumstances around the incident were still under investigation, however initial inquiries appear to indicate one vehicle has run into the back of the other vehicle.

“Shortly thereafter the driver of the first vehicle, that has collided with the rear of the secondary vehicle, has upon exiting his vehicle, shortly thereafter has died from a possible medical episode,” he said.

Further inquiries into the deceased man’s medical state and other possible causal factors will form part of the police investigation.

Act Insp Bishop said the man managed to exit the vehicle before complaining of shortness of breath and collapsing.

He said one of the witnesses to the crash was a local doctor, who provided immediate assistance with CPR but unfortunately the man wasn’t able to be revived at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was a man in his 20s.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

