COPS INVESTIGATING: Double tractor fire declared suspicious

Police investigation under way after tractor and truck fire

A POLICE investigation is under way after a suspicious fire at Bundaberg North broke out this morning.

The blaze was spread across three different locations and resulted in two tractors and a small tray-back truck catching fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said firefighters arrived at the scene on Loeskow St about 7.30am.

They worked to extinguish the flames until about 9.45am.

"We asked police to attend and investigate," the spokeswoman said.

The Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch is treating the fire as suspicious.

A spokesman said this was the second fire in the area to destroy either a structure or equipment this morning, raising red flags among authorities.

Police have asked for anyone with information to come forward and contact the Bundaberg Police Station or Policelink on 131 444.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.