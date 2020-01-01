Menu
The scene of Avoca St crash.
Police investigating crash after man and dog hit by car

1st Jan 2020 8:53 AM
POLICE are investigating a morning traffic crash where a man and his dog were hit by a car. 

A Bundaberg police spokeswoman said the crash involved a grey Land Rover Discovery.

The vehicle was travelling along Avoca St when it hit a man walking his dog, before hitting fencing and taking out a fence paling then crashing into the nearby park area. 

It is believed the car clipped the man, but hit his dog.

The incident is believed to have happened before 8am. 

Scenes of Crime officers were on scene searching the vehicle and police have confirmed they are investigating the possible dangerous use of a motor vehicle. 

Police at the scene said the driver of the car had been taken to hospital with the dog taken to the vet. 

A police spokeswoman said the dog was not in good shape. 

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene. 

Bundaberg News Mail

