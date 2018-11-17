Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The body of a man was found on the waterline just after 9.30pm on Friday.
The body of a man was found on the waterline just after 9.30pm on Friday.
News

Man’s body washes up on beach

17th Nov 2018 6:04 AM

Police are investigating the circumstances behind a man's body washing up on the beach at Glenelg North.

The body of a man was found on the waterline just after 9.30pm on Friday.

Detectives and forensic services scoured the scene with one police officer seen holding a fishing rod which was later taken to a police car.

Detectives could be seen door knocking beachside properties as uniformed officers remained with the body.

The cause of death and the man's age are currently unknown.

adelaide beach body editors picks glenelg

Top Stories

    Life's a ball after school for Bundy's graduates

    premium_icon Life's a ball after school for Bundy's graduates

    News SCHOOL is out forever for this year's Year 12 students across the Bundaberg region, and they're ready to have a ball ... at least for a short time.

    Australia's most famous demographer on way to Bundy

    premium_icon Australia's most famous demographer on way to Bundy

    Business Demographer Bernard Salt will deliver keynote presentation in Bundy

    Pitt announces $150m figure for Regional Deal

    premium_icon Pitt announces $150m figure for Regional Deal

    Politics 'The Federal Government will not be arriving with a cheque for $3b'

    How to make time for your health

    How to make time for your health

    Lifestyle AN over-packed schedule is one of the main reasons we put off getting healthy.

    Local Partners