Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police investigating cause of fatal crash near Bundaberg

Geordi Offord
Shane Jones
and
15th Apr 2020 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died after he and two others were involved in a single-vehicle rollover near Childers Rd and Pine Creek Rd yesterday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Childers Rd near Pine Creek Rd at 9.45am yesterday.

Two other patients, a male and female, were transported to Bundaberg Hospital in stable conditions.

Tragically the other male occupant died at the scene.

Bundaberg Police Inspector Anne Vogler said it was too early to say how the crash was caused.

She said the three people involved in the crash were not local.

“At this stage we are unsure if we can say speed had been involved or if there was a distraction,” She said.

“The vehicle has come off the road and has flipped, however at this early stage we can’t say as to why.”

She said it was possible the man who died at the scene was not wearing a seatbelt.

“It is still early in the investigation but at this stage we believe he was travelling in the rear of the vehicle,” she said.

“There are indications to suggest he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt with the location of the body on arrival.”

Inspector Vogler said the two other patients and a person travelling in the vehicle behind were assisting police with their investigations.

“Hopefully we’ll get some dashcam recording which will assist,” she said.

“The driver as a standard is being tested for drugs and alcohol.”

As a result of the crash the Isis Highway was closed in both directions with police calling on the assistance of Transport and Main Roads to help control traffic.

Inspector Vogler said police were still on the roads conducting patrols.

“Speeding is an issue and we want to ensure the public are following the road rules and the fatal five.”

bundaberg police fatal crash inspector anne vogler qas qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Musician gets creative taking out the bins

        premium_icon Musician gets creative taking out the bins

        News PEOPLE are continuing to get creative around Bundaberg to beat the COVID-19 isolation blues.

        No new Covid-19 cases in Wide Bay

        premium_icon No new Covid-19 cases in Wide Bay

        News THE Fever Clinic on Kendalls Rd offers drive through testing.

        • 15th Apr 2020 5:30 PM
        Bill Trevor outlines plans for next term

        premium_icon Bill Trevor outlines plans for next term

        News Cr Bill Trevor was re-appointed Deputy Mayor in the the first post-election council...

        • 15th Apr 2020 5:30 PM
        Man dies in single-vehicle crash

        premium_icon Man dies in single-vehicle crash

        News Crews are responding to the crash in the Isis Highway.