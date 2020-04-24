Police investigating car theft and arson at Bargara

Bundaberg Police are investigating the incident at Bargara last night.

Bundaberg Police are investigating the incident at Bargara last night.

POLICE are investigating the theft and arson of a vehicle at Bargara last night.

Between 5.45pm and 12am on April 23, a person or persons gained entry to a vehicle which was parked on the road at Settlement Crt.

The vehicle is described as a blue 2006 Mazda 3 sedan with Queensland registration 286TQN.

After gaining entry, those involved drove the vehicle to the new section of Hughes Rd between Watsons Rd and Wearing Rd, Bargara.

At around midnight the vehicle caught fire, causing extensive damage to the vehicle, though nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

Police are requesting anybody with dashcam footage or further information to contact police and quote reference number QP2000822677.

You can report information using the Policelink online suspicious activity form or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers.