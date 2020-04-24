Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Police are investigating the incident at Bargara last night.
Bundaberg Police are investigating the incident at Bargara last night.
News

Police investigating car theft and arson at Bargara

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
24th Apr 2020 4:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating the theft and arson of a vehicle at Bargara last night.

Between 5.45pm and 12am on April 23, a person or persons gained entry to a vehicle which was parked on the road at Settlement Crt.

The vehicle is described as a blue 2006 Mazda 3 sedan with Queensland registration 286TQN.

After gaining entry, those involved drove the vehicle to the new section of Hughes Rd between Watsons Rd and Wearing Rd, Bargara.

At around midnight the vehicle caught fire, causing extensive damage to the vehicle, though nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

Police are requesting anybody with dashcam footage or further information to contact police and quote reference number QP2000822677.

You can report information using the Policelink online suspicious activity form or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

bundaberg police
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: 10 crews extinguish Alloway fire

        premium_icon UPDATE: 10 crews extinguish Alloway fire

        News A TOTAL of 10 firefighter appliances were called to a fire at Alloway this afternoon. Crews managed to extinguish the fire and leave the scene by 2pm.

        Monto receives hot new appliance for the front line

        premium_icon Monto receives hot new appliance for the front line

        News The new truck is a welcome boost to their fire and rescue capabilities.

        Coles’ new campaign to support service men and women

        premium_icon Coles’ new campaign to support service men and women

        News Find out how you can help support Australia's service men and women

        Virus tests ramp up to include anyone with symptoms

        Virus tests ramp up to include anyone with symptoms

        News Health Minister, Attorney-General provide update on new COVID-19 cases