Police investigating brazen theft of massive haul of razors

CAN YOU HELP? Police want to speak to two men who may be able to help with their investigations.

POLICE are investigating the theft of up to $1000 worth of men’s razors from supermarkets in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

A police spokeswoman said the razors were stolen on Tuesday.

She said officers suspected the thieves were intending to sell their ill-gotten gains online or already had a buyer lined up.

CAN YOU HELP? Police want to speak to this man about the theft of a large quantity of razor blades from supermarkets in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

The spokeswoman said it was also a timely reminder for staff at local grocery stores to be aware of similar offending.

Police have released images of two men who they believe may be able to assist them with their investigations.

If you have information about the offences or the men pictured, phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference numbers QP2000253253 and QP2000251175.