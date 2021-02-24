Menu
Bundaberg Police are investigating after a metal manhole cover was thrown through the window of a local op shop.
Crime

Police investigating after local op shop window smashed

Geordi Offord
24th Feb 2021 2:00 PM
Bundaberg Police are conducting investigations after a manhole cover was thrown through the window of a local not-for-profit business.

Between 4pm and 5pm Tuesday a metal manhole cover was thrown through the window of the Dorcas Anglican Op Shop causing it to smash.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said police requested anyone with information to come forward.

“Police are currently investigating the incident and request that if anyone has any information in relation to the matter to contact Police and quote QP2100360050,” she said.

If you have information for police, you can contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day or by calling 131 444.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by visiting the website 24 hours a day or calling 1800 333 000.

