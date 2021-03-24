Menu
Police investigating after car stolen from suburban home

Geordi Offord
24th Mar 2021 5:00 PM
Bundaberg police are appealing for assistance from the public to find a car that was reported stolen from a home at Millbank.

Between 4pm on Monday and 5am on Tuesday the 1992 white Toyota Corolla sedan was stolen from a residence in O’Connell St.

The car has Queensland registration plates with the number 051YMO.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police and quote the reference QP2100546948.

If you have information that could help officers with their investigations you can report it by using the online suspicious activity form.

You can also report crime through Policelink by calling 131 444 or visiting the website.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers online or by calling 1800 333 000.

