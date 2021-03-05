Police investigating after car stolen from Gooburrum

Bundaberg Police are appealing for information to find this car which was stolen from Gooburrum.

Bundaberg police are appealing for information after a vehicle was stolen from Gooburrum.

Between 5pm on Wednesday and 8am on Thursday, the vehicle was stolen from a residence on Moore Park Rd.

The car (pictured) is described as a 2000 blue/silver Mitsubishi Triton with Queensland registration plates 961AA4.

Police are currently investigating the matter and are asking anyone with information to contact them and quote the reference QP2100418052.

If you have information for police, you can contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at the website or call calling 131 444.

You can also report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

