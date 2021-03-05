Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg Police are appealing for information to find this car which was stolen from Gooburrum.
Bundaberg Police are appealing for information to find this car which was stolen from Gooburrum.
Crime

Police investigating after car stolen from Gooburrum

Geordi Offord
8th Feb 2021 6:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Bundaberg police are appealing for information after a vehicle was stolen from Gooburrum.

Between 5pm on Wednesday and 8am on Thursday, the vehicle was stolen from a residence on Moore Park Rd.

The car (pictured) is described as a 2000 blue/silver Mitsubishi Triton with Queensland registration plates 961AA4.

Police are currently investigating the matter and are asking anyone with information to contact them and quote the reference QP2100418052.

If you have information for police, you can contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at the website or call calling 131 444.

You can also report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

More stories

$20M PLANT: How garden business grew into powerhouse

BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

buncrime bundaberg police bunpolice
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $20M PLANT: How garden business grew into powerhouse

        Premium Content $20M PLANT: How garden business grew into powerhouse

        News “Every day, every 14 seconds around Australia a product that comes out of this facility is bought by an Australian around the country”.

        TOP MARKS: How school switched to 100% green energy

        Premium Content TOP MARKS: How school switched to 100% green energy

        News The solar farm almost has the capacity to power an entire suburb. Read more about...

        University holds first on campus orientation since pandemic

        Premium Content University holds first on campus orientation since pandemic

        News Bundaberg’s CQUniversity campus welcomed for the first on campus O Week since the...

        UPDATE: When Bundy's covid jab roll out is set to begin

        Premium Content UPDATE: When Bundy's covid jab roll out is set to begin

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement this afternoon.