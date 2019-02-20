Police investigate wild brawl involving teens

One student can be seen holding a screwdriver during an altercation at a Bundaberg high school.

BUNDABERG police are conducting investigations into a violent brawl at a Bundaberg school on Monday, which was filmed and shared online.

Local officers of the Child Protection and Investigation Unit (CPIU) are looking into the matter after a Bundaberg North State High School student made a complaint following the altercation.

Late Monday afternoon, a video was submitted to the NewsMail showing a violent scene unfolding at Bundaberg North State High School where two students were fighting with another student, who wielded a screwdriver during the brawl.

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Darlene Webb said CPIU were investigating the incident, which took place about 8.15am on Monday, after a 13-year-old girl made a complaint regarding assault causing bodily harm.

Sen Const Webb said the victim had sustained a black eye from the incident.

The Department of Education is aware of the fight incident recorded on video and shared on social media, a department spokesperson said.

"The students involved have been dealt with in line with their school's Responsible Behaviour Plans,” the spokesperson said.

Speaking on behalf of the high school, the spokesperson said the school was committed to "provide a safe, respectful and disciplined learning environment” and would not tolerate bullying and violence.

"Any situation that threatens the safety and wellbeing of students or others in the school community is treated extremely seriously, and dealt with as a matter of priority,” they said.

"The school has implemented a range of pastoral care programs and initiatives across all year levels and participate in the annual National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence.

"Students and caregivers with concerns are strongly encouraged to report cases of bullying or misconduct to their school principal or their closest Department of Education regional office.”

Sen Const Webb said this wasn't the first school assault in recent times, with another investigation ongoing in relation to a 16-year-old boy who was struck once from behind, hitting his jaw, at Bundaberg State High School.

She said the incident happened on February 6, but was reported to police a week later.