Student seen with knife inside school before attack

Detective Inspector David Briese addresses the media outside of Rosewood State High School after an alleged stabbing on Thursday afternoon.

POLICE say it isn't yet clear what motivated an attack on two Ipswich school students or if it was random.

Detective Inspector David Briese said emergency services were called to Rosewood State High School about 11.30am today after reports of a student being stabbed in the chest.

"Police have attended here and conducted an investigation since," he said.

"So what we've got is an incident that's occurred here in the school where... it appears the 14-year-old has used a knife to stab one of the fellows students... a 12-year-old and another 13-year-old student has somehow become involved as well and also received a stab injury.

"And then the 14-year-old (alleged) offending student has then been located by police a short distance from the school and he is now in police custody.

"It's concerning for us and no doubt concerning for out counterparts in education as well.

"From what I understand, and it's only early days in the investigation, but the fact that the student had a knife was noticed by people at the school and the incident has occurred as he has run away from people trying to intervene."

A 12-year-old boy was transported to hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries to his abdomen.

Another 13-year-old boy sustained minor injuries to his hand and was also transported to hospital.

Det Insp Briese said the alleged offender had also been seen to by QAS but it wasn't clear what for.

The 14-year-old is now in police custody.

Concerned parents claim they were not informed the school had gone into lockdown.

A large crowd quickly gathered outside the school gates after reports of the stabbing spread through the community with parents expressing their disbelief, frustration and anger over the lack of information.

As of about 2pm, the school remained in lockdown but some children had been released in small groups.