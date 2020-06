BETWEEN 5am and 6.30pm on Tuesday two toolboxes were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on Stones Ave, Mount Perry.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the toolboxes were stolen from the tray of the vehicle and were described as 1800x450 checker plate toolboxes.

Anyone with information can contact police via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP2001143708.