Police investigate 'suspicious' grass fire

Zade Johnstone captured this amazing image of flames creeping quickly towards the road. Photo Contributed
Ashley Clark
A GRASS fire that came within 100 metres of homes has been deemed suspicious by police.

Multiple fire crews battled the blaze near Branyan Dr and McCoys Creek just before 5pm last night.

QFES Bundaberg Station Officer Andrew McCracken said crews experienced some challenges while fighting the fire.

"Because of the terrain they found it difficult to put the fire out so crews conducted some back-burning so it didn't spread," he said.

"It was less than 100 metres away from houses - that's what crews were concerned about, it burning towards the houses."

 

Laura Taylor Allport submitted this photo of a firie battling the flames to the NewsMail Facebook page. Photo Contributed
Residents in the area were warned of smoke as the fire continued to spread.

People were advised to close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering a respiratory condition.

Mr McCracken said the fire was under control by about 6.15pm.

Fire crews continued to monitor the area into the night.

 

Li Lou snapped this photo of the blaze. Photo Contributed
Police attended the scene of the fire and will be continuing investigations.

It is believed young people may have been involved in the incident but police said the fire may not have been deliberately lit.

 

Topics:  bundaberg police fire grass fire qfes

