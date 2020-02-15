Menu
FILE. Police cars generic.
Police investigate stolen jet ski and box trailer

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
15th Feb 2020 11:29 AM
BUNDABERG police officers are investigating a stolen jet ski and box trailer.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said between 2pm on February 5 and 4pm on February 6, unknown people have stolen a jet ski and box trailer from an address on Moore Park Rd, Gooburrum.

“The jet ski is described as a 2012 Yamaha FX Cruiser Black and Orange in colour,” she said. “The trailer is a 2018 domestic box trailer with Qld Registration EP1655.”

Sen Const Duncan said anyone with information about the incident are urged to contact police on 131 444 or 1800 333 000 and quote QP2000261688.

Bundaberg News Mail

