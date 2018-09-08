Menu
POLICE are investigation an incident where an alleged stolen car was crashed into Myall Creek in Dalby.
Police investigate stolen car in Dalby

8th Sep 2018

POLICE are appealing for witnesses in relation to a stolen car in Dalby yesterday.

A police spokesman said a Toyota RAV4 with the registration plate 030TZG, was allegedly stolen in Dalby, before being crashed into Myall Creek on Dixon St.

The vehicle then caught fire due to the crash.

Police are continuing their investigation and are calling for witnesses to come forward.

If you have any information, call Dalby Police station on 4669 9222 or Policelink on 131 444.  

