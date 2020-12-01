Menu
Police are calling for information after a motorbike was reportedly stolen from Childers.
Police investigate stolen bike: Have you seen ‘Sammy B’?

Mikayla Haupt
1st Dec 2020 11:45 AM
Police are investigating reports of a stolen motorbike from Childers.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said between October 30 and November 28, a motorcycle was stolen from a residence on Pizzey St, Childers.

“The motorcycle is described as off-road trail bike, pink and teal in colour with the number ‘192’ on the front and ‘Sammy B’ personalised sticker on the side,” she said.

“The stand pictured is also missing.”

Police urge anyone with information about the stolen motorcycle to contact police and quote QP2002472829.

You can contact police vis PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

childers crime news police qps
Bundaberg News Mail

