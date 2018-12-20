Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie police are investigating the alleged stalking and sexual harassment of three girls near Coles.
Gympie police are investigating the alleged stalking and sexual harassment of three girls near Coles. innovatedcaptures
News

Police investigate stalking of young girls at Gympie Coles

scott kovacevic
by
20th Dec 2018 11:20 AM

CCTV footage is being reviewed by police as part of an investigation into the alleged stalking and harassment of three girls at a Gympie shopping centre yesterday.

In a post circulating on social media, the girls were reportedly approached by a man in the Coles women's toilet at Goldfield's Plaza.

It says the man "kept trying to open one of the toilet doors", with one of the girls resisting his efforts.

 

The girls were allegedly approached at the toilets near Coles.
The girls were allegedly approached at the toilets near Coles. Donna Jones

He then reportedly offered to give them $100 each "for sex" before following them to Gympie's skate park eating area.

Gympie police have confirmed they are investigating the incident, but declined to provide further details.

gympie crime gympie police harrasment police stalking
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Which schools made the naughty list this year

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which schools made the naughty list this year

    Education THE naughtiest state school students in the Bundaberg region have been exposed with disciplinary report cards revealing who got an F for behaviour.

    Midnight express: Bundy shops extend Xmas trading hours

    premium_icon Midnight express: Bundy shops extend Xmas trading hours

    Business Five days left to finalise your last-minute stocking-fillers

    Pitt keeps face amid latest Nationals scandal

    premium_icon Pitt keeps face amid latest Nationals scandal

    Politics The "sugar baby” scandal is the latest to rock the Nationals Party

    Rise in suspected deadly jellyfish stings on Fraser Island

    Rise in suspected deadly jellyfish stings on Fraser Island

    Environment Child taken to hospital after suspected irukandji jellyfish sting

    Local Partners