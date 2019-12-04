Menu
Peak Downs Highway fatal
News

Appeal for footage after man dies in rollover

Zizi Averill
3rd Dec 2019 3:50 PM | Updated: 4th Dec 2019 6:56 AM
UPDATE: A SARINA man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at the base of the Eton Range this afternoon.

The 55-year-old man was the sole occupant of the dual-cab ute which left the Peak Downs Highway about 5km west of Eton just after 3pm.

Senior Sergeant Lisa Mansfield said the man had been travelling west in a convoy with colleagues on the highway when the ute left the road and crashed down an embankment.

The vehicle rolled down a steep slope and came to rest in a creek.

 

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Snr Sgt Mansfield appealed for any motorists in the area with relevant dashcam that may help in the investigations should come forward.

The Peak Downs Highway remained open under control to all traffic but was closed just after 6.15pm for a short period.

The man's death is the second on the region's roads in four days, and follows the tragic death of a 12-year-old girl on Saturday. 

 

INITIAL: EMERGENCY services hold grave concerns for a person involved in a single-vehicle rollover on the Peak Downs Highway.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said multiple crews were on scene at the "bad crash" at the bottom of the Eton Range.

He said the crash occurred just after 3pm, about 5km west of Eton.

A Forensic Crash Unit has been called to investigate the incident.

Two Queensland Ambulance Service crews were at the crash, including a critical care paramedic.

A QAS spokeswoman could not release details of injuries.

More to come …

