Police investigate: community members are fearful after a woman allegedly harasses them on Turtle Trail
Police investigate reports woman harassing Bargara walkers

Katie Hall
7th Aug 2018 11:53 AM
BARGARA police are investigating alleged reports of a woman harassing walkers on Turtle Trail in Bargara.

A number of residents have reportedly experienced similar instances involving the same woman in other areas of Bargara.

The unidentified woman was spotted by a local resident, who had reportedly experienced incidents with the woman three times.

The resident took to social media to air her concerns - saying it could lead to a potentially dangerous situation, due to the woman riding towards walkers on a bike.

Bargara police officer in charge Sergeant Matt Steinhardt said officers had received complaints and allegations about the situation.

"There are allegations she was riding at people on a bicycle and allegations she has been yelling at people,” Sgt Steinhardt said.

"We are conducting investigations, if you see her or have any instances with her, please call the Bargara police or Police link.

Sgt Steinhardt said the woman has yet to be identified, and encourages bystanders to snap a picture of the woman to assist with police investigations.

"If people should be involved with her, take a photograph and forward information to police to help identify her,” he said.

Call Bargara Police Station on 4159 1444 or Policelink on 131 444 if you have any information.

In an emergency, dial 000 immediately.

