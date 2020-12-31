Menu
Police investigations are still ongoing after a traffic incident in Burnett Heads last night. Photo: File.
Police investigate reports of hooning at Burnett Heads

Mikayla Haupt
31st Dec 2020 11:30 AM
A police investigation is underway and a teenager has been taken to hospital after a traffic incident at Burnett Heads just after midnight.

Acting Inspector Michael McGarry said police were called to Sea Esplanade, Burnett Heads around 12.30am after reports of a vehicle hooning in the area.

When police arrived they've observed a sedan that had crashed into a stationary four-wheel drive and some fencing of a house on that street.

"Police inquiries indicate that several traffic offences have been committed and are still under investigation," he said.

No one is in custody at the moment.

Acting Inspector McGarry said a 17-year-old male was taken to Bundaberg Hospital for observation, but with no serious injuries.

"Inquiries indicate at this stage that the vehicle that has crashed into the four-wheel drive may have been involved in hooning behaviour just prior to the incident," he said.

He said this incident was a timely reminder that hooning offences carry big fines and penalties such as the impoundment of a vehicle; sometimes forfeited to the state.

Acting Inspector McGarry said reckless driving could have potentially catastrophic consequences and urged drivers to drive to conditions during the wet weather.

