Police investigate reported stolen vehicle from North Bundaberg

Have you seen this vehicle?

Bundaberg police are calling on the public to help with a stolen vehicle investigation.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said between 6pm and 9pm on February 4, a vehicle was stolen from Hinkler Avenue, North Bundaberg.

“The vehicle is described as a 2011 dark grey Ford Ranger dual cab with personalised Queensland registration plates NYK017 (black with yellow writing),” Sen Const Duncan said.

“The vehicle is fitted with black mag wheels.

“Police are currently investigating the matter and are seeking assistance from members of the public.”

If you have any information into the matter, contact police and quote the reference number QP2100229401.

You can contact police via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

