Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Have you seen this vehicle?
Have you seen this vehicle?
News

Police investigate reported stolen vehicle from North Bundaberg

Mikayla Haupt
9th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Bundaberg police are calling on the public to help with a stolen vehicle investigation.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said between 6pm and 9pm on February 4, a vehicle was stolen from Hinkler Avenue, North Bundaberg.

“The vehicle is described as a 2011 dark grey Ford Ranger dual cab with personalised Queensland registration plates NYK017 (black with yellow writing),” Sen Const Duncan said.

“The vehicle is fitted with black mag wheels.

“Police are currently investigating the matter and are seeking assistance from members of the public.”

If you have any information into the matter, contact police and quote the reference number QP2100229401.

You can contact police via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

MORE STORIES

bundaberg police qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How positioning technology advances could impact local ag sector

        Premium Content How positioning technology advances could impact local ag...

        News Bundaberg is among the first places in Queensland to have its Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) ground station upgraded.

        WBHHS welcomes new team of graduate nurses

        Premium Content WBHHS welcomes new team of graduate nurses

        News The graduate nurses are completing their orientation in Bundaberg and on the Fraser...

        HOT SHOT: Bundy’s connection to this year’s Australian Open

        Premium Content HOT SHOT: Bundy’s connection to this year’s Australian Open

        Sport While covid restrictions will mean she won’t be able to be at this year’s Aus Open...

        Hervey Bay dad killed in motorcycle crash identified

        Premium Content Hervey Bay dad killed in motorcycle crash identified

        News There has been an outpouring of grief for the man on social media on Monday.