Police investigate reported camper trailer theft in region

Police are investigating after a caravan was reported stolen from a Woodgate address.

Police are calling on the public to help with their investigation into a camper trailer reportedly stolen from Woodgate.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said it disappeared between February 17 and March 2 from an address on First Avenue, Woodgate.

“The caravan (pictured) is described as a 2009 Jayco Swan camper trailer with Queensland registration 034UHW,” she said.

“Police are asking members of the public who know anything about this incident, or the location of the stolen caravan to contact police and quote QP2100407100.”

You can contact police via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

