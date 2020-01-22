Police investigate brazen daytime theft

POLICE CALL FOR HELP: On Saturday, January 18, a Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen from a car park on Maryborough Street.

POLICE CALL FOR HELP: On Saturday, January 18, a Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen from a car park on Maryborough Street.

BUNDABERG police officers are calling on the public for information after a motorbike stolen from a car park in the middle of the day.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said about 12.30pm on Saturday, January 18, a Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen from a car park on Maryborough St.

Sen Const Duncan said the motorcycle was described as a black 2006 Kawasaki model bearing the Queensland registration 838SB.

Police are currently investigating the matter and are urging anyone with information about the offence itself, or the location of the stolen motorcycle, to please contact them.

You can contact police on 131 444 and quote the police reference number QP2000124263.