Police investigate how kids were ejected in Bruce Hwy crash

IMAGES have been released of the scene where three children were thrown from a rolling vehicle in Booyal on the weekend.

Police are investigating a single-vehicle incident which occurred Saturday morning on the Bruce Highway, where an 11-year-old girl was seriously injured and two boys under 10 sustained minor injuries after being ejected from the vehicle.

All five occupants had been hospitalised , with the young girl flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital and the two boys, as well as two adult women, were taken to Bundaberg Hospital.