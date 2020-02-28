Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating an alleged home invasion and sexual assault in Edmonton.
Police are investigating an alleged home invasion and sexual assault in Edmonton.
Crime

Police probe home invasion, sexual assault in Cairns suburb

by Grace Mason
28th Feb 2020 12:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has allegedly been sexually assaulted during a terrifying home invasion in Edmonton this morning.

A police spokesman confirmed they were called to a residence just before 6am following reports a male had broken in and assaulted the occupant.

It is understood police took a naked male into custody on a nearby street about 20 minutes after the alleged assault.

He is currently assisting police with inquiries.

The Cairns Post understands the pair were not known to each other.

The police spokesman said there were no reports of any serious injury to the woman.

A crime scene has been established at the residence and investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More Stories

Show More
cairns crime crimestoppers home invasion police sexual assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brighten lives by donating wool for more trauma teddies

        premium_icon Brighten lives by donating wool for more trauma teddies

        News Something as small as a trauma teddy can make a big difference to people in times of stress and now you can play a part in keeping this program going.

        FULL LIST: Queensland’s 22 most dangerous intersections

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Queensland’s 22 most dangerous intersections

        News Intersections have had more than five fatal or serious crashes

        How the region is reaching out for DV support

        premium_icon How the region is reaching out for DV support

        News Abuse of any kind is unacceptable, and yet for hundreds of women, men and children...

        Wasting no time: Biohub CEO plans to proceed

        premium_icon Wasting no time: Biohub CEO plans to proceed

        News “Bundaberg I think is the number one site for biofutures in Australia,” the CEO...