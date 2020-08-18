Police investigate highway crash near Gin Gin
EMERGENCY services were called to a reported two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway just north of Gin Gin this morning.
Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the incident was believed to have happened on a bridge, northbound about 9am.
While two vehicles were initially reported to have been involved Sen Const Duncan said one vehicle was believed to be “outstanding”.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were tasked to the crash but upon arrival no one was in need of their services.
This is a developing story, more to come.