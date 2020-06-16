Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was hit in the head with a glass bottle and had to be taken to hospital. Photo: File
A man was hit in the head with a glass bottle and had to be taken to hospital. Photo: File
News

Police investigate glassing incident in Bundaberg CBD

Crystal Jones
by
16th Jun 2020 1:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a glassing incident at a Bundaberg pub on Targo St.

On Friday night, an altercation broke out between several people, according to a police spokesman.

A man was struck with a glass bottle.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed that at just before 10pm that night, paramedics were called to reports to a man being wounded to the head.

The man in his 30s was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

No charges have been laid at present, with police conducting investigations into the incident. 

crime glassing police
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gayndah sinkhole a ‘disaster waiting to happen’

        premium_icon Gayndah sinkhole a ‘disaster waiting to happen’

        Council News A hidden crevice behind a popular Gayndah park has residents fearing the worst could happen.

        $267m cash splash for homebuyers, small business

        premium_icon $267m cash splash for homebuyers, small business

        News Home buyers, small businesses receive COVID relief grants

        Heartbroken family wants their pet returned

        premium_icon Heartbroken family wants their pet returned

        News With reason to believe the family pet was stolen and concerned for the animal’s...

        OPINION: Frecklington not fit to lead Queensland

        premium_icon OPINION: Frecklington not fit to lead Queensland

        Opinion Questions finally being asked about LNP leadership