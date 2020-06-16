Police investigate glassing incident in Bundaberg CBD

A man was hit in the head with a glass bottle and had to be taken to hospital. Photo: File

A man was hit in the head with a glass bottle and had to be taken to hospital. Photo: File

POLICE are investigating a glassing incident at a Bundaberg pub on Targo St.

On Friday night, an altercation broke out between several people, according to a police spokesman.

A man was struck with a glass bottle.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed that at just before 10pm that night, paramedics were called to reports to a man being wounded to the head.

The man in his 30s was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

No charges have been laid at present, with police conducting investigations into the incident.