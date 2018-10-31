Menu
A light aircraft gyrocopter has crashed 2km southeast of Orange airport. Picture: TNV
News

Two men dead in fiery aircraft crash in Australia

by Stephanie Bedo
31st Oct 2018 2:12 PM

A LIGHT plane has crashed, killing two men on board near Orange in New South Wales.

Emergency services remain at the scene of the fatal accident that happened just after 12pm today.

Crews were called to a paddock on Forest Road, Spring Hill, about 13km south east of Orange, after reports a recreational light aircraft had crashed.

A light aircraft, gyrocopter has crashed 2km southeast of Orange airport. Picture: TNV
Police attended and located the bodies of two people. They are yet to be formally identified.

There were no other passengers.

A fire at the scene was extinguished by firefighters and officers from Central West Police District have established coronial investigation scenes.

Superintendent Chris Taylor said they received a call there had been a plane crash off the end of the runway.

"Some of the witnesses did see the plane crash," Mr Taylor said.

Police, with help from the Australian Sports Rotorcraft Association, will investigate the cause of the crash.

Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been notified of the incident and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

 

Emergency crews remain on scene. Picture: TNV
