ON Sunday a residence in Adam St, Bundaberg West, was unlawfully entered and $50 cash stolen.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said police were investigating the matter and urged anyone with information to come forward.

You can contact police on PoliceLink via 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the police reference number QP2001619499.