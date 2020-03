Queensland Fire and Emergencies Services attended a car fire in Hodgson Vale this morning.

FIRE crews extinguished a car fire in Hodgson Vale at 6am this morning.

Police said the car was stolen during a break and enter in South Toowoomba late last night or in the early hours of this morning.

Police investigations will continue.