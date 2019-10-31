Police investigate Bunnings theft, wilful damage

POLICE are investigating a matter, involving theft and wilful damage at Bunnings Warehouse.

Footage from the store security camera shows two males aged in their early 20s enter the 'inward goods' area of the store, after gaining access through a hole they cut in the chain mesh fence, at 3am on October 30.

The two men then attempted to open the sliding door and gain access to the timber yard, but they were unsuccessful and as a result, triggered the alarm.

After the alarm went off, the offenders proceeded to pick up a large box from the inward goods area and exit through the cut fence.

Both men are described as tall and slim, with one offender wearing khaki shorts and a dark pullover with a hood, while the other man was wearing a grey cap, shirt, shorts and thongs.

If you have any information, please contact Policelink and quote the reference number QP1902146228.