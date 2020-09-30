Police investigate Bundy Central bike theft

POLICE are appealing to the public for assistance in locating an item stolen from a Bundaberg business.

The incident occurred on September 19, about 5.56pm, when the man stole a FLIGHT branded BMX bike, from a business on Maryborough St, in Bundaberg Central.

If you have any information in relation to this incident or can identify the man who police believe may be able to assist them with this matter, please contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP2001988358.