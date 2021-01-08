Menu
Have you seen a bicycle similar to this? Photo: Contributed.
News

Police investigate bike theft

Mikayla Haupt
8th Jan 2021 2:00 PM
Bundaberg police are calling on the public to help their investigation into the theft of a bicycle.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said a bike was stolen from a Curtis St, Bundaberg South residence on December 30.

She said the bike was described as a black Gold Cross 300 adult male frame mountain bicycle with yellow stickers and new pedals – similar to one pictured.

If you have seen this bike or have information in relation to the offence contact police and quote the reference number: QP2100006052.

You can contact police via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

