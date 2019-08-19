Menu
Bundaberg Police Station in Bourbong Street. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
Bundaberg Police Station in Bourbong Street. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
Police investigate arson at local Bundy business

Geordi Offord
19th Aug 2019 3:18 PM
BUNDABERG Police are investigating after a fire at a business on Scotland St on Sunday morning.

The small blaze occurred between 8am and 9.15am at Sunfam, where there was a fire in one of the timber structures.

CCTV footage showed three offenders on the premises.

The offenders gained entry to the property via a hole on the fence line on the north-easterly side.

They then entered to some vacant sheds.

While inside one of them, they set off some fireworks.

The group then walked through another shed which was facing north east before moving a pile of sawdust to a point on the wooden floor.

The floor was slightly raised with two wooden ladders leading to two platforms above them.

The offenders then lit a fire which had flames reaching between four and five metres in height.

Firefighters attended the small fire and were able to contain the blaze before it spread to the rest of the structure.

The blaze caused moderate damage to the shed.

A police spokeswoman said scenes of crime attended the scene and investigations were ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers 1800 333 000.

