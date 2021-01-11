Menu
Do you recognise this person or vehicle? Police are urging the public to assist.
News

Police investigate alleged theft and wilful damage

Rhylea Millar
11th Jan 2021 4:30 PM
Bundaberg police are investigating an incident of alleged theft and wilful damage after a petrol-powered go-kart was stolen from a residential property on Childers Rd, at Kensington.

Bundaberg police are investigating an incident at a residential property in Kensington.
The incident occurred on January 2, about 2.40am.

Appealing to the public for assistance, police ask anyone who recognises the person or the vehicle pictured, to contact them immediately.

If you have any information in relation to the incident, please phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP2100008752.

