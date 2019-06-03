Menu
Police are investigating after a vehicle was set alight.
Crime

Police investigate after ute stolen and set alight

3rd Jun 2019 4:20 PM
A BUNRT out ute was reported stolen from a Bundaberg address on Friday night before it was found destroyed, and abandoned, near a cane field.

Police are investigating after the 2012 model silver Holden Colorado dual cab was reported stolen from outside a Bundaberg house between 9.30-10pm.

Less than four hours later the ute was set alight near the unsealed Dr Mays Crossing Rd, with firefighters called to extinguish the blaze in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Fireys put out the fire but couldn't save the ute.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared the fire started inside the car, on the passenger said.

Anyone with information that may help police with their investigation is urged to call PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

