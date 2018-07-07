Woman’s body found in Melbourne

Police are focusing on the garage area of the Cranbourne North property where a woman’s body was found in suspicious circumstances after a fire. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

A 38-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested following the discovery of a woman's body after a house fire in Melbourne this morning.

Police are looking for several other occupants of the Cranbourne North home who remain unaccounted for.

Neighbours told reporters that a woman, a man and three children lived at the property.

"They're lovely kids," an unnamed resident told The Age.

Homicide detectives at the scene of a woman’s suspicious death at a Cranbourne North home. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

Police are still trying to establish the woman’s cause of death but say it appears ‘suspicious’. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

The woman, who is yet to be formally identified, was located at the Maria Court property just after 10.30am following reports of a fire.

There were dramatic scenes just before 3pm when a distressed couple turned up at the property.

The woman cried out "it's my sister" and was comforted by the man before being led to a State Emergency Service tent near the house, Fairfax reported.

"Police will await the results of a post mortem regarding exact cause of death but it is being treated as suspicious," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"No one else was found inside the property and investigators are trying to locate a number of occupants that lived at the address."

A woman is comforted at the scene. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

Police are searching for the other occupants of the house, believed to include a man and three children. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

Neighbours said the couple who lived at the home were friendly and kept their property beautifully maintained.

In a separate incident on Saturday, police arrested a man after a woman's body was found at a property in Hampton Park, in Melbourne's southeast.

Homicide squad detectives are at the scene, and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.