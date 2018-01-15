Police investigate after residents found with wildlife

The most common snakes seen in our area are carpet pythons, Eastern browns and red belly blacks.

The most common snakes seen in our area are carpet pythons, Eastern browns and red belly blacks. Contributed

IT'S not just a snake's venom that can be deadly.

Injuring or killing a snake can put a real sting in your back pocket.

Bundaberg police are warning residents to abide by the rules when it comes to handling snakes or risk copping a hefty fine.

Snakes native to Queensland and Australia are a protected species and disregarding proper handling procedures can land you in front of a magistrate.

Detective Acting Sergeant Paul Jones said if you spotted a snake in your backyard or had concerns for the safety of people or the snake, it was best to contact a licenced snake catcher who could relocate the reptile back into the wild.

He said the most common snakes seen in our area were carpet pythons, Eastern browns and red belly blacks.

As well as doing them no harm, Det Sgt Jones said it was illegal to capture snakes from the wild and keep them as pets, or on-sell them for profit.

He said police and detectives from the rural crime squad had been kept busy investigating these instances and anyone caught out could be prosecuted under the Nature Conservation Act and fined.

Snakes can only be kept as pets after you have been granted a Recreational Wildlife Licence and they must be obtained from a licenced supplier.

Police have recently charged three people with one count of restriction on keeping or using taken protected animal (carpet python). These include:

A 36-year-old Blackbutt man who is due to appear in Nanango Magistrates Court on February 1.

A 32-year-old Maryborough woman who is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on January 30.

An 18-year-old Urangan woman who is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 25.

If you spot a snake it is best to contact a licenced snake catcher rather than move it yourself. Contributed

If you have any information in relation to the capturing and trafficking of native animals, contact the Kingaroy Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) at oic.mocs@police.qld.gov.au

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or use the online form 24hrs a day.

Penalties

Nature Conservation (Wildlife Management) Regulation 2006 provides for a conservation value of wildlife to be paid to the Crown on prosecution.

These relate to each animal and are currently: