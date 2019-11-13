Menu
The man on CCTV. He put two whole rib fillets down his pants.
Crime

Police investigate after man packs lots of meat down pants

Crystal Jones
by
13th Nov 2019 8:24 AM
POLICE are hoping to speak to a man after he shoved two whole beef rib fillets down his pants in a Bundaberg supermarket. 

The event happened at 12.05pm on Friday. 

Two people were seen walking into the Everfresh store on Woongarra St in the CBD, before picking up two whole beef rib fillets from the meat department and putting them in a carry basket. 

The man seen on CCTV.
The pair then grab some milk go to the fourth aisle where the man can be seen on CCTV putting the meat down the front of his pants. 

The man then covered the front of his pants with a hoodie. 

The pair didn't make an attempt to pay for the meat, but did head to register two to purchase three one litre containers of Black and Gold brand milk. 

If you have any information on the theft, call Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP1902235079.

The woman pictured on CCTV.
