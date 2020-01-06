Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating after a gunshot was heard throughout Caloundra West on Sunday morning. Photo: File
Police are investigating after a gunshot was heard throughout Caloundra West on Sunday morning. Photo: File
Crime

Police investigate after gun shot, brawl wakes street

Felicity Ripper
6th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after residents of a small Coast street woke yesterday to the sound of a gunshot reverberating through the neighbourhood.

Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards from the Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch said "some type of dispute" broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning before police were called to Feathertop Cct at Caloundra West.

"It's not yet clear on exactly what happened but it is believed a fire arm was discharged, not at a person," Sen Sgt Edwards said.

"A brawl also broke out 100m down the street."

Sen Sgt Edwards said the incident did not seem to be a home invasion at this point in time and there was no reports of injuries in relation to the incident.

"No one (involved in the incident) is being cooperative with police," he said.

Charges are yet to be made and the investigation is ongoing.

caloundra dispute editors picks gun shots
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dead birds at botanic gardens explained

        premium_icon Dead birds at botanic gardens explained

        Environment SEVERAL young birds have been found dead in the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens.

        Bundaberg's January 2 baby boom

        premium_icon Bundaberg's January 2 baby boom

        News Cluster of bubs arrives day after new year dawns

        Bundaberg businesses chipping in to help fire fundraising

        premium_icon Bundaberg businesses chipping in to help fire fundraising

        News Gym and cookie company among businesses offering support