Police investigate after fuel taken from business trucks

BUNDABERG Police are investigating an incident in North Bundaberg after a business was unlawfully entered and fuel was stolen from the victim business’s trucks.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the incident happened between Tuesday and Wednesday at a business on Perry St.

Police urge anyone with any information to contact police and quote the police reference number QP2001517743.

You can contact police via PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.