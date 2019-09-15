Menu
Police were called
Police investigate after Ford goes up in flames

Rhylea Millar
15th Sep 2019 6:57 PM
POLICE are investigating a car fire in Millbank.

Bundaberg police received a report about 12.50am on Saturday that a car was on fire at a  Johnston St unit.

Upon arrival,  police observed 1m-high flames on the  cabin of the vehicle, a  yellow Ford Falcon sedan that  had been parked in the front yard.

One resident  was using a garden hose to try to  suppress the fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived at  the  scene and  extinguished the fire. 

The car was  a write-off.

A police spokesman  said the owners of the car had been  uncooperative and were  yet to make a formal complaint.

Anyone with any information about the  incident is encouraged to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers and quote the  reference number QP1901791003.

