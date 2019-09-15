Police investigate after Ford goes up in flames

POLICE are investigating a car fire in Millbank.

Bundaberg police received a report about 12.50am on Saturday that a car was on fire at a Johnston St unit.

Upon arrival, police observed 1m-high flames on the cabin of the vehicle, a yellow Ford Falcon sedan that had been parked in the front yard.

One resident was using a garden hose to try to suppress the fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire.

The car was a write-off.

A police spokesman said the owners of the car had been uncooperative and were yet to make a formal complaint.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers and quote the reference number QP1901791003.