Police investigate after fire guts home

BIG BLAZE: A home in Tantitha was destroyed after fire tore through it in the early hours of Sunday morning.

MULTIPLE emergency services crews spent hours at the scene of a fire after the blaze completely destroyed a home.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said three local crews from Bundaberg and Bargara stations were called to the blaze at Possum Place, Tantitha about 1am Sunday.

"The house was well involved on arrival,” the QFES spokesman said.

"Crews took a defensive position and worked to gain control of the fire.

"We were there until about 4am.”

HOUSE FIRE: Police tape covered what was left of the home.

The spokesman said the single-storey brick and tile home was completely destroyed.

Bundaberg Police Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Sergeant Andrew Self said the fire was most likely caused by an electrical fault.

"After initial investigations the fire has been determined to be non-suspicious,” Det Sgt Self said.

"It is not known how the fire started but it was most likely an electrical fault.

"There is no obvious source of ignition at this stage.”

Det Sgt Self said no one was home at the time of the fire.

"The owners and occupants of the home were away camping when the fire started,” he said.