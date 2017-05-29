Police investigate after Bundy man bashed

BUNDABERG Criminal Investigation Branch detectives are investigating an assault that happened at a residential unit on McMannie St between 1-3am this morning.

A 50-year-old Bundaberg South man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital by the Queensland Ambulance Service suffering a broken nose with cuts and bruises to his upper body.

Detectives are seeking the assistance of the public to track down anyone involved or seen acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

If you have any information, phone Police Link on 131 444 and quote police reference number QP1700931985 or find the online form here.