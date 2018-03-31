Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Police investigate after body found at famous surf-spot

Liana Turner
by
30th Mar 2018 9:08 PM | Updated: 31st Mar 2018 7:52 AM

UPDATE: 8.45am Saturday, March 31 

EMERGENCY services are expected to continue efforts to recover a woman's body at Lennox Head this morning.

Police were called to Pat Morton Lookout yesterday afternoon after a woman's body was discovered on rocks. 

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said police and State Emergency Service would work to reach the body this morning. 

Police were forced to end recover efforts last night due to a lack of light. 

 

Initial report: 10.08pm Friday, March 30

POLICE are investigating after a woman's body was found on the North Coast this afternoon.

Richmond Police District officers were called to Pat Morton Lookout, where the body was found on rocks, at Lennox Head about 4.50pm.

Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head.
Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head. File

Officers, who climbed to the bottom of the lookout, were unable to retrieve the woman's body as fading light made conditions difficult.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said the death was not currently being treated as suspicious.

Police have not yet identified the woman, nor have they determined the cause of the incident.

A post mortem will be conducted in the coming days to determine the woman's cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to phone Ballina Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Lismore Northern Star
Dempsey: We 'suffer neglect from federal and state govts'

Dempsey: We 'suffer neglect from federal and state govts'

Council News THE Wide Bay area needs greater investment from the federal and state governments to address decades of chronic social and economic disadvantage.

Pitt refutes claims region is missing out

Pitt refutes claims region is missing out

Politics MP outlines where funding millions go

Queensland man’s ‘romantic’ pokies proposal

Queensland man’s ‘romantic’ pokies proposal

News Bundaberg man’s proposal in front of a poker machine goes viral

MAJOR UPDATE: BoM's big Bundy downpour forecast for Sunday

MAJOR UPDATE: BoM's big Bundy downpour forecast for Sunday

Weather Bureau says 95% chance of heavy rain on Easter Sunday; more coming

Local Partners