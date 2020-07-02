Police investigate after back windscreen shattered

POLICE are investigating after a vehicle was damaged at Bundaberg East.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the incident on Skyring St happened between 11am and 6.30pm on Tuesday, June 30.

“The rear windscreen was shattered by an unknown implement,” Sen Const Duncan said. Anyone with information about the matter is urged to contact police and quote police reference number: QP2001368942.

Police can be contacted via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.