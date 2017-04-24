Police investigate $1500 worth of stolen groceries and goods

Police are investigating a number of stealing offences, including items stolen during self-serve check outs in Bundaberg.

UP TO $1500 worth of groceries and goods were stolen from Bundaberg businesses at the weekend.

Senior constable Danielle Loftus said Bundaberg police were currently investigating the stealing offences that happened over a three day period.

She said one offence included up to $950 worth of groceries taken from a local store.

"Between 12pm and 12.15pm on April 23, a man and woman allegedly filled a trolley and chiller bag with groceries and left the store without paying for approximately $950 worth of items from a Takalvan St, Kensington business," she said.

Other offences included a woman who allegedly stole a book retailing $35 from a Bourbong St business on April 21.

"Another incident on April 21 occurred between 3pm and 3.30pm with two women allegedly filling a trolley with groceries and paying for a limited number of items at the self-serve area before leaving the store without paying for approximately $150 worth of items from a Takalvan St, Kensington business," sen const Loftus said.

On April 23, between 12.10pm and 12.15pm, a woman allegedly filled a trolley with groceries and left the store without paying for about $200 worth of items from a Takalvan St business.

"Between 4.40pm and 5.15pm the same day two female teenagers also allegedly stole underwear, hair and make-up accessories retailing approximately $123 from a Bourbong St, Bundaberg Central business," sen const Loftus said.

Bundaberg police have thanked community members who alerted store employees to one of the offences.

"In one of the above weekend incidents a child allegedly observed the offence and obviously knew the behaviour was wrong so alerted an employee," sen const Loftus said.

If you notice someone stealing, contact police straight away.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au