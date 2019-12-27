Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Motorists are advised to avoid Toowong due to an ongoing police incident. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker
Motorists are advised to avoid Toowong due to an ongoing police incident. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker
News

Police incident shuts major roads

by Elise Williams, Jesse Kuch
27th Dec 2019 4:15 PM

POLICE have advised motorists to avoid Toowong in Brisbane's inner-west due to an unfolding police incident, resulting in road closures.

It's understood police have been on the scene at High St in Toowong with paramedics for some time.

Motorists are advised to avoid Coronation Drive, Benson St, High St and Sherwood Rd, with alternative routes alongside Jephson St and Milton Rd available if travelling inbound into the city.

The High St Toowong bus stop has been temporarily closed, however trains in and out of Toowong station remain in service.

There is no threat to the public.

In a separate incidents, lanes are closed on Station St, Indooroopilly, and the Captain Cook Bridge in South Brisbane southbound towards Woolloongabba due to accidents.

Drivers are advised to avoid the areas.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks police incident roads closed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paradise Dam technical report jargon explained by lecturer

        premium_icon Paradise Dam technical report jargon explained by lecturer

        News BUNDABERG CQUniversity engineering lecturer Ben Taylor offers his understanding of Paradise Dam technical reports.

        Baby Willow was the perfect Christmas present for Peters family

        premium_icon Baby Willow was the perfect Christmas present for Peters...

        News A CHRISTMAS Eve birth was the perfect festive present for Bundaberg’s Peters...

        Region’s unemployment rate trending down over the years

        premium_icon Region’s unemployment rate trending down over the years

        News THE State Opposition has accused the government of failing the Wide Bay region on...

        Brief break in region’s dry spell as storm hits

        premium_icon Brief break in region’s dry spell as storm hits

        News IT SEEMS as though the Christmas storm passed just as quickly as it came for...